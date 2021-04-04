Specifically, these landmarks included Nhat Tan bridge in Hanoi; Bai Chai bridge and Sky Wheel in the Sun World Halong Complex in Ha Long city; Novotel Danang Premier Han River in the central city of Da Nang, to name but a few. This meaningful activity aimed to raise hope and spread a message of love and sympathy with the autistic community in honor of the World Autism Awareness Day (April 2). "Light it up blue" is an annual event launched by the Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy organization in the United States and echoed by a lot of countries worldwide. In Vietnam, although there no official survey on the number of people with autism, the National Hospital of Pediatrics reported that the number of children coming for autism examinations and treatment is on the rise. Translated by Chung Anh

Vietnamese landmarks light up blue for autistic people have 302 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.