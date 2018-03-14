Vietnamese government appreciates economists’ feedback: Deputy PM

During a reception in Hanoi on March 13 for Prof. Andreas Hauskrecht, a public finance expert at the Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, Hue said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc want to listen to feedback from his economic consulting group, experts from the Vietnam Initiative and scientists to continue refining Vietnam's macro-economic policy. He thanked the professor for working closely with Vietnamese agencies to share information, analyse domestic and foreign economic situations, and give policy recommendations to the Vietnamese government. The host suggested Prof. Hauskrecht continue assisting Vietnamese agencies in the near future, particularly sharing information and experience in the US's financial management system, connecting with the US's prestigious professors and scholars, and the world's leading think-tanks and experts. Hauskrecht, for his part, shared the US's fiscal and monetary policies in the recent years and impacts on Vietnam, and offered recommendations to the Vietnamese government in directing the macro-economy in 2018 and the following years. The guest described the Vietnamese government's de-dollarization as a proper policy and suggested maintaining a zero-percent interest rate for the US dollar. He expressed his impression on Vietnam's economic growth in 2017 and support for the policy of continuing to maintain macro-economic stability and ensure… Read full this story

