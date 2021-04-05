Vietnamese fruit and vegetable sector targets export revenue of $10 billion

A fruit processing line at An Giang Fruits-Vegetables and Foodstuff Joint Stock Company. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh HÀ NỘI — The agricultural sector has determined to improve quality to meet import market standards and achieve the export target of US$10 billion by 2030. Đặng Phúc Nguyên, general secretary of the Việt Nam Vegetables Association, said that new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA); the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP); or Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) were helping pave the way for Vietnamese businesses to increase fruit and vegetable export turnover this year. Regarding the market, vegetables and fruit exported mainly to the Chinese market in the first two months of this year, reached $352.83 million, up 17.5 per cent over the same period last year, accounting for 62.5 per cent of the total export value of vegetables and fruit of Việt Nam. The increase in exports to the Chinese market is due to a sharp growth in consumption demand during the Lunar New Year. Besides China, some other major markets for Vietnamese fruits and vegetables are the US, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. Notably, the export value of vegetables and fruits to Taiwan, Australia and… Read full this story

