Vietnamese firms learning importance of branding: conference

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam National Brand Week in HCM City on April 19. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — The Vietnam Value Programme has brought home to businesses the importance of brands, which hold the key to increasing the value of products and enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải. "The number of Vietnamese enterprises with products recognised as national brand has risen from 30 in 2008 to 124 now and to 283 products," he told the opening ceremony of the Vietnam National Brand Week which is organised from May 19 to 25 in HCM City. The Vietnam Value Programme, implemented since 2003, aims to build the image of Việt Nam as a country with high-quality goods and services and enhancing the prestige of its enterprises both at home and abroad. According to Brand Finance, a leading global brand valuation and strategy consultancy, in 2020 Việt Nam's national brand was valued at US$319 billion, up 29 per cent from 2019 and nine places to 33rd in the National Brands list of the world's 100 most valuable brands, he said. Samir Dixit, managing director of Brand Finance Asia-Pacific, said in his company's 2021 Global…

