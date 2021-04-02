Vietnamese films to be in cinemas on national holiday

Movie star Nhã Phương in a scene from the thriller Song Song (Two Faces), a production by young director Nguyễn Hữu Hoàng. The film's premiere impressed viewers on Sunday in HCM City. (Photo courtesy of the producer) By Thu Anh HCM CITY— Four Vietnamese films will be in cinemas during the national holiday marking the 46th anniversary of Southern Việt Nam's liberation and Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day (May 1). The thriller S ong Song (Two Faces), a production by young director Nguyễn Hữu Hoàng, will be released on Sunday. Its story refers to “the butterfly effect”, a hypothetical situation that illustrates how small initial differences may lead to large unforeseen consequences over time. The film's story is about Trang, a wife and mother of a five-year-old daughter, who finds that she can travel back in time. Trang attempts to change the present by changing her past behavior, and sets things right for herself and her husband and daughter. But there are unintended consequences for all. Movie star Nhã Phương as Trang is expected to guarantee the film's financial success. Phương, 30, began her career in 2012 after graduating from the HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography. She has played leading roles in more than 40 TV shows and movies, including blockbusters such as Yêu Đi Đừng Sợ (Kiss and Spell) and Quả Tim Máu (Blood Heart). She… Read full this story

