Vietnamese female peacekeepers – ambassadors of peace

Images of Vietnamese medical soldiers wholeheartedly taking care of patients, planting vegetables, making face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and teaching kids have left a deep impression on the international friends. Last week, the personnel of the Level-two Field Hospital (L2FH) Rotation 3 departed for the UN Mission in South Sudan. Particularly, images of Vietnamese female peacekeepers attracted the special attention of the people across the country and international friends. Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on many international forums affirmed the UN's determination in promoting the presence of women in peacekeeping operations. Therefore, Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations has always been hailed by the UN, especially its proportion of women in military service under UN Resolution No.1325 on women, peace and security. The People's Army Newspaper would like to present some images of female military medical officers of the L2FH Rotation 3 departing for the UN Mission in South Sudan: Translated by Minh Anh

