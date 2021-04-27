Vietnamese expats struggle amid India’s devastating COVID-19 outbreak

The Vietnam Ambassador to India Phạm Sanh Châu stands in front of the Apollo Hospital where a Vietnamese engineer working for the Vietnam Embassy has been treated for infection with the coronavirus in New Delhi, India. — Photo courtesy of Ambassador Phạm Sanh Châu. NEW DELHI — The Vietnamese community in India faces fear and uncertainty as COVID-19 spreads virtually unchecked in the country. India is currently witnessing the worst COVID-19 surge in the world with infections and deaths seeing record spikes on a daily basis. More than 1 million new cases have been reported over the past three days, bringing the nation's healthcare system to its knees and pushing the country into an unprecedented crisis. The devastating situation has put millions of lives and livelihoods at risk, including among the Vietnamese expat community. Huỳnh Thuý Vy, a Vietnamese expat in Chennai Capital in Tamil Nadu State, told the Vietnam News Agency that things have been much worse since the resurgence of the pandemic last month. Her beauty salon has received few customers lately and would be closed for the next several days. Travelling and getting access to essentials have become difficult and Vy said her family tried to avoid going outside and maintain… Read full this story

