Vietnamese Embassy in US moves to fight discrimination against Asian Americans

Discussing with representatives from the White House National Security Council (NSC), the Department of State and parliament committees, the Vietnamese side expressed concerns over discrimination and even violence suffered by Vietnamese citizens in the US and Vietnamese Americans related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vietnamese representative office in the US has always emphasized active contributions of the Vietnamese Americans and overseas Vietnamese community in the US to the host country, especially to the front lines of the COVID-19 fight to ensure the health, security and social welfare for people across the US. On March 31, Vietnamese Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc and ambassadors of other ASEAN countries to the US sent a letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the NSC condemning discrimination targeting Asian Americans. They also asked local authorities to continue carrying out measures to address the issue, including ensuring security and the right to access to health care, education, employment and other social welfare services for them. Ambassador Ngoc also sent letters to US members of parliament, including Senator Patrick Leahy, President pro tempore of the Senate; Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia,… Read full this story

