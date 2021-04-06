Doctor Lê Thúy Oanh treats a patient who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. —Photo courtesy of the doctor HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese doctor Lê Thúy Oanh first introduced catgut embedding acupuncture to Hungary in the 1990s. Since then, she has become one of the most sought after therapists because of her success rate in treating patients. Catgut is made from the natural fibres found in the intestines of animals. Oanh applies this to key acupuncture points on a person's body and after a week the fibre is absorbed into the patient. Oanh's methods have been used to help treat people with autism, Down syndrome, infertility problems and even cancer. Although similar to traditional acupuncture, this method is seen as more effective as it increases the level of protein and carbohydrates as well as strengthening muscles. This particular form of treatment may have been new to Hungary when Oanh introduced it, but in Việt Nam, it has been common practice for decades. It was first used in 1972 in many military hospitals and in the 1980s it helped treat asthma, numbness, lameness, allergies, epilepsy… Read full this story

Vietnamese doctor helps patients in Europe have 336 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.