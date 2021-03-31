Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership further deepened

During the event, the two sides shared the same view that the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership is growing strongly with practical benefits for people of both countries, making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world. Furthermore, they both agreed to enhance cooperation so as to further deepen bilateral ties on the basis of respecting each other’s national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political regime and mutual benefits. The Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister welcomed the recent commitments of the Biden Administration to join the global effort to cope with climate change, saying that the US's re-entry into the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is a step forward by the Biden Administration. As one of the countries hardest hit by climate change, Vietnam has a strong political determination and efficient policies to minimize the bad effect of climate change, welcomes all international commitments to control climate change, and will continue to work closely with other countries, including the US, to deal with challenges of climate change,. For his part, Kerry affirmed that the US has always treasured its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, and would enhance cooperation with and assist developing nations, including Vietnam,… Read full this story

