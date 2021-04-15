Vietnam, U.S. seek ways to enhance comprehensive partnership

Both expressed their delight at the progress in the Vietnam-U.S. relationship after 25 years of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and their hope to soon exchange high-level and parliament delegations after the COVID-19 is put under control. Ngoc thanked the U.S. for supporting Vietnam and ASEAN in responding to the pandemic and speeding up economic recovery, while proposing the U.S. further accelerate support for Southeast Asian countries to access the COVID-19 vaccines, and cooperate with Vietnam on technology transfer and vaccine production licensing. Castro, who is also Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on International Development, International Organizations, and Global Corporate Social Impact, affirmed that he will discuss with authorities about Ngoc's proposal regarding the two countries' maintenance of dialogues in a constructive manner to resolve the differences. He also shared concerns over increasing violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, and pledged to work to ensure security, safety and the right to access to health, education and social security services for the Vietnamese community in the U.S. The Vietnamese diplomat highly valued Castro and Congressman Ann Wagner of Missouri's introduction of the Southeast Asian Strategy Act. He asked Castro to support the promotion of the ASEAN-U.S. Strategic Partnership,… Read full this story

