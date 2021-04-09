Vietnam takes part in virtual ADSOM+

The meeting saw the attendance of heads of ADSOM+ of ASEAN member states, the Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political Security Community, and the partner countries of Russia, China, the U.S., Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India. The Vietnamese delegation to ADSOM+ was led by Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien. Addressing the meeting, the Brunei General held that the event is the first and only activity of defense external affairs during the 2021 ASEAN Chairmanship of Brunei. Held for the third time in two consecutive years, the meeting shows the strong commitment of ASEAN member states in boosting regional defense cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the event, Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political Security Community Robert Matheus Michael Tene briefed delegates on intra-ASEAN cooperation over the past time while the host Brunei informed them of the results of the ASEAN Defense Senior Officials' Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) which was also held virtually the day before. Delegates also exchanged views on regional and international security issues, especially traditional and non-traditional security threats that directly affect the region. Also, they reviewed cooperation within… Read full this story

