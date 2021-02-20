The launch of the 2020 PAPI report in Hanoi on April 14 (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – The control of corruption in the public sector last year showed the best performance in a decade, since the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey was first conducted. The 2020 PAPI report, released on April 14, indicated that in 2020, the percentages of respondents seeing bribes as necessary for jobs in state agencies, health-care services at district-level public hospitals, land use right certificates, fair treatment by primary school teachers, and the granting of construction permits continued declining since 2016, the first year of the 2016-2021 government term. As many as 18 provinces and cities made significant progress in the control of corruption in the public sector last year compared to 2019. Out of the 16 best performers, seven are from the south, four from the central region, and three from the north. As in previous years, Ben Tre performed well overall in this dimension. Six provinces experienced significant setbacks in 2020, with Ninh Thuan and Ninh Binh had the largest declines. Nine out of the top 10 performers in controlling corrupt behaviours in local administrations and public services are… Read full this story

Vietnam shows best corruption control in public sector in 10 years have 299 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.