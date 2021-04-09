Vietnam readies vaccine passport entry for investors, tourists

At a regular meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, related agencies and telecom providers said Friday that the information technology infrastructure for handling Covid-19 vaccine passports was basically ready and “fully adapts to international preparations of vaccine passport deployment.” Last month, the committee had said that concerned agencies should be prepared to offer their best services for the most complicated cases if and when Vietnam adopts a policy to allow vaccinated foreigners to enter the country. The IT infrastructure that is being prepared for vaccine passports should include the software and website system to confirm information of people entering the nation, like conditions of entry permits, types of vaccine, nationalities of the citizens and other related information, the committee had said. Following the latest developments, the committee has decided to target the dual goals of making maximum efforts to keep the community safe from the pandemic while opening the doors to facilitate economic development. This would include mass vaccination of Vietnamese citizens and coordinating with other countries to categorize those allowed to enter Vietnam. With the vaccine passport, specifically, Vietnam would divide entrants into three different groups. The first group would be Vietnamese citizens who… Read full this story

