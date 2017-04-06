The announcement event was co-chaired by the Vietnamese ambassador to the United States Pham Quang Vinh with the leaders of the Brookings Institution and US experts. A team of researchers at the Center for Technology Innovation (CTI) at the Brookings Institution analyzed data from 18 developing countries in Asia and Africa based on 25 indicators in the Global Health Governance Capacity Index (HGCI), including five categories such as leadership, management capacity, policies, regulations, infrastructure and financing, and health systems. The report shows that, of the 18 countries considered, Vietnam was ranked among the top nations with the highest score on indicators. In addition, the US experts also praised Vietnam's efforts in policymaking and operations of health activities for community services and marked the country as a promising destination for health sector investment. Translated by Lam Anh

Vietnam ranked on top in community health service have 174 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.