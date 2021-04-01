VIETNAM NEWS JANUARY 4

Vietnam records 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours from 6:00pm of January 2, bringing the total number of infections to 1,494 According to the subcommittee for treatment, as many as 1,339 patients have fully recovered from the disease while the number of related deaths is still kept at 35. Among the patients undergoing treatment across the country, nine have tested negative for the virus once, six others twice, and five thrice. As many as 18,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined nationwide, including 150 in hospitals, 17,008 in state-designated establishments, and 1,575 at their residences./. An Giang prosecutes five people for cross-border smuggling of nine migrants into VN The People’s Procuracy of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang will prosecute five people who illegally brought nine Vietnamese citizens across the border into Việt Nam. Four of them have tested positive for the coronavirus. Colonel Đinh Văn Nơi, director of the An Giang Province Police, said on Jan 1 that the province issued a decision on prosecuting five defendants under Article 348 of the criminal law. They include Phan Phi Hùng, 42, Trương Chí Tài,… Read full this story

