During the reception, Minister Dien extended his sympathy to the Lao people amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, hoping the disease would be soon under control by the drastic measures of the Lao government. Dien also committed to support Laos in the fight against the pandemic. On this occasion, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade offered medical face masks to the Lao people as well as the Lao Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Energy and Mines. During the event, the two sides discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation in trade, industry and energy. Minister Dien and Ambassador Houngboungnuang also agreed on some important contents, including closely working together in information exchange and strictly maintaining entry-exit regulations through Vietnam-Lao shared border areas, to name but a few. Notably, they also shared concern about prices of imported electricity and the Hanoi-Vientiane Highway, among others. Concluding the event, the two sides signed the meeting minutes on further strengthening cooperation in trade, industry and energy, contributing to promoting the bilateral relationship. Translated by Minh Anh

Vietnam, Laos to boost COVID-19 prevention and control in border areas have 267 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.