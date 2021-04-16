Vietnam helps maintain sustainable global peace: Officer

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Phung highlighted the positive contributions made by Vietnam's peacekeeping force in UN missions. "Sending troops to join UN peacekeeping missions in Africa is the Vietnamese army's contribution to maintaining sustainable peace in the world," he emphasised, adding that all countries wish to protect their people from non-traditional challenges and enable them to live in safety. Vietnam's peacekeeping initiatives have been commended by the UN and international friends, contributing to affirming its position and prestige in the region and the world, he added. Although Vietnam is quite new to peacekeeping missions, the country has made a positive impression on the international community, the UN, and the missions in South Sudan and the Central Africa Republic, Phung said. It has signed nine cooperative peacekeeping agreements with nine countries and two others with the UN and the EU, he said, describing the deals as helping promote bilateral defence cooperation with foreign countries. Some 126 doctors and medical staff and 53 officers of Vietnamese level-2 field hospitals have joined UN peacekeeping forces since 2014, and they have successfully fulfilled their tasks. The Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations and the Military Adviser to the UN Secretary… Read full this story

