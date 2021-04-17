Deputy Minister Dung informed about Vietnam's diplomatic orientations and policy after the 13th National Party Congress and highly valued Germany's important role and stature in Europe and the world as a whole. He affirmed that Vietnam wishes to further intensify and develop the strategic partnership with Germany, which was established in 2011. Congratulating Vietnam on the success of the 13th National Party Congress, Berger lauded the country's efforts in the COVID-19 prevention and control, noting that Germany attaches importance to Vietnam's role in the implementation of its policy guidelines for the Indo-Pacific region, adopted by the German Government in September 2020. The two officials shared the view that despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership has been growing strongly and effectively in various areas such as politics, economy, development cooperation, education – training, science – technology, and security – defense. The cooperation contents under the countries' strategic action plan for 2019 – 2022 are being carried out on schedule, including the establishment of a joint committee for economic cooperation, activities within the framework of the dialogue on law-governed states, security – defense cooperation, and the Vietnamese – German University. They noted that in 2020, when both countries… Read full this story

Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership flourishing in various areas: diplomats have 275 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.