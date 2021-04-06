Vietnam Digital Awards launched in Da Nang

Sponsored by the Ministry of Information and Communications, the VDCA's annual awards aims to honour outstanding digital achievements by individuals, businesses and State agencies that contribute to accelerating the national digital transformation. VDCA Chairman Nguyen Minh Hong, said it promotes digital products, services and solutions, notably "Make in Vietnam" products, to both domestic and foreign markets. It also encourages State agencies and businesses to step up investment and application of digital technology, he added. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Quang Nam underscored that digital transformation is key to the active approach to the 4th Industrial Revolution following the Politburo's orientations. The transformation offers an opportunity for Da Nang to clear its bottlenecks and create development breakthroughs in turning the city into a modern, smart, and worth-living eco urban area, Nam said. Entries should be submitted to the organiser by the end of July, at www.vda.com.vn. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in October, and be broadcast live by the Vietnam Television. Source: VNA
