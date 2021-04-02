VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS FEBRUARY 4

Tan Son Nhat airport adds more night flights during Tet Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic From now to the end of February, the airport will serve 36 flights per hour instead of 32 ones per hour during the period from 00:00 am to 5:59 am. The CAAV also asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation and Airports Corporation of Vietnam to adjust operation schedules at Tho Xuan, Phu Cat, Chu Lai, Pleiku, Dong Hoi and Tuy Hoa Airports, while making meticulous preparation to ensure optimal service quality for late-night flights. Earlier, domestic airlines said they will increase the number of night flights before, during and after the Tet holiday. According to Nguyen Quang Trung, head of Vietnam Airlines’ development planning department, the national flag carrier is adding late night flights during peak time, with the number of flights surging 30 percent as compared to the same time las year. The move aims to meet growing air travel demand and ease ground congestion at airports, he added. Tet airfares are 10 percent lower than the previous year, and a wide range of flexible fares have been available for customers, Trung said. Vietnam Airlines Group, which includes Vietnam… Read full this story

