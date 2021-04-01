Vietnam asks foreign countries to give support in supplying COVID-19 vaccines

Hosting Chinese ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, minister Long congratulated China on having implemented a COVID-19 vaccination program for more than 100 million citizens. Knowing that China has donated COVID-19 vaccine to 69 nations worldwide, the Vietnamese minister hoped that China will support Vietnam in COVID-19 vaccination for priority subjects according to the Vietnamese Government's Resolution No.2 issued on April 26, 2021, including Vietnamese citizens wishing to travel, do business, and study in China. Long said that the Vaccine and Biological Products One Member Limited Company (Vabiotech) under the Vietnamese Ministry of Health is responsible for accessing, exchanging and evaluating the overall resources and availability of COVID-19 vaccines of Chinese partners and domestic demands for the vaccine. Long went on to say that Vietnam hopes to receive an application for a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine license soon. The license will be issued in the next two weeks if the application is qualified. During the meeting between minister Long and Indian ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verna, the two sides discussed bilateral medical cooperation, including COVID-19 vaccine issues. At present, India is producing two kinds of COVID-19 vaccines, including one ordered by AstraZeneca, and Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese company… Read full this story

