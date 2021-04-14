Vietnam Airlines to open six new routes in peak season

The national flag carrier will open six new routes: Da Nang – Vinh, Phu Quoc – Can Tho, Phu Quoc – Nha Trang, Phu Quoc – Buon Me Thuot, Phu Quoc – Hue, and Phu Quoc – Thanh Hoa. Da Nang – Thanh Hoa and Can Tho – Buon Me Thuot flights will be resumed. The Da Nang – Thanh Hoa, Phu Quoc – Can Tho, Phu Quoc – Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc – Hue routes will have four round-trip flights a week, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Three round-trip flights a week will be conducted on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday on the Da Nang – Vinh, Can Tho – Buon Me Thuot, Phu Quoc – Buon Me Thuot, and Phu Quoc – Thanh Hoa routes. Since May, the carrier has opened 28 new routes, most of which fly to famous tourist destinations, raising its domestic flight network to 67 routes. The move aims to stimulate domestic travel after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 was brought under control. Source: VNA
