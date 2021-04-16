Vietinbank's chairman Lê Đức Thọ delivered a speech at the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders. — VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietinbank (CTG) targeted pre-tax profit of VNĐ16.8 trillion (US$728.1 million) in 2021, increasing 2.14 per cent from last year. The information was released at the Vietinbank 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders held in Hà Nội yesterday. Vietinbank's chairman Lê Đức Thọ said they proposed to the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) a profit growth plan of about 10-20 per cent this year. After consideration, the central bank decided to temporarily assign the profit of VNĐ16.8 trillion as submitted at the meeting. 2021 is the first year VietinBank has complied with Circular 41, raising operational standards under Basel II, which requires the bank to adapt to meet the requirements. This year, VietinBank aims to increase total assets by 6-10 per cent and maximum credit balance growth of 7.5 per cent according to the SBV's limit. Its non-performing loans (NPLs) is scheduled at below 1.5 per cent. Capital mobilisation from economic entities and individuals is expected to grow at 8-12 per cent. Thọ said the bank will continue to work towards recording higher business growth, dramatically improving quality and efficiency, expanding the… Read full this story

Vietinbank eyes US$728.1 million pre-tax profit have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.