Việt Nam’s vaccine regulatory system reaches WHO’s second-highest level

Researching embryonated chicken eggs for vaccine production at a facility of the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals, which is also developing a COVID-19 vaccine based on its existing flu vaccine manufacturing process. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently announced that Việt Nam's National Regulatory Authority (NRA) for vaccines reached Maturity Level 3, the second highest in the WHO classification of national regulatory system. Classification is carried out by WHO's Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT) which assesses a number of functions and criteria to ensure the quality, safety, and effectiveness of vaccines distributed in the country. In 2015 April, Việt Nam's vaccine regulatory authorities achieved the "Functional" status against WHO Vaccine Assessment Tool. In 2018 November, a WHO team comprising of international experts re-assessed Việt Nam's NRA using an updated and more comprehensive GBT (version V) with new functions and benchmarking criteria. It requires national regulatory authorities, including those who have been certified by WHO in 2015, to make great efforts to further improve their systems. GBT evaluation results are presented as maturity levels on a scale of 1 to 4. Achieving Maturity Level 1 means some elements of regulatory system exist. Maturity Level 2 indicates evolving…

