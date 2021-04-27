People line up for the COVID-19 vaccine at a stadium in Guwahati, India, April 22, 2021. — XINHUA/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has kept a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in India and is willing to support the Government and people during these hard times, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng said. In reply to reporters’ query on the COVID-19 situation in India and citizen protection measures of Vietnamese citizens living there, Hằng said that the Vietnamese Embassy in India said the pandemic was developing complicatedly and causing negative impacts to the lives of locals. The Government of India was mobilising resources and rolling out measures to respond to the pandemic such as increasing medical equipment and medicine and speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations, she said. "We believe that with efforts by the Indian Government, the situation will soon be controlled and become stable," Hang stated. Regarding the protection of Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working in India, Hằng said that Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representative agencies in India had worked closely with authorised agencies at home and in the host country as well as airlines to organise flights to bring nearly… Read full this story

Việt Nam willing to support India to overcome hard time due to COVID-19: Spokesperson have 292 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.