Việt Nam will continue making new miracles: new State President

State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc takes the oath of office on April 5. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will continue to make new miracles on the foundation of the nation's glorious tradition, turning the country into a prosperous and strong one, stated newly-elected State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc while taking the oath of office on April 5. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Politburo member in the 13th tenure and a deputy of the 14th legislature, was elected by the 14th National Assembly as State President for the 2016-2021 term on April 5 morning. Declaring his absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution, the new President pledged that he will do his best to fulfill his duties while coordinating closely with relevant agencies, and listening to people's aspirations. He asserted that in the time to come, Việt Nam will face opportunities and challenges at the same time, but he believes that under the leadership of the Party and with the mettle and brainpower of Vietnamese people as well as the strength of the national great unity bloc and support from international friends, Việt Nam will overcome all difficulties and successfully fulfil targets set by the 13th National Party Congress.

