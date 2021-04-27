Việt Nam urges peaceful solutions to Abyei issue

Virtual meeting between UN Security Council members on the situation in Abyei, a disputed region between Sudan and South Sudan. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh HÀ NỘI — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a teleconference on Monday (US time) to discuss the situation in Abyei, a disputed region between Sudan and South Sudan, and activities of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). The meeting, chaired by Việt Nam – UNSC President for April, was attended by UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa Parfait Onanga-Anyanga. Speakers applauded the positive progress in Sudan and South Sudan, as well as many important strides in the two countries' relations in the recent past. They said the countries have made certain efforts to resume dialogue in resolving the Abyei issue but also held that they have yet to attain many substantive results. UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix voiced his concern about the security situation in Abyei over the past months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the escalation of violence among communities, and attacks on UNISFA. He quoted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying that there hadn't been any solutions accepted… Read full this story

