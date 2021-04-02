Việt Nam to soon produce COVID-19 vaccine

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam answers questions raised by reporters about his health after taking two shots of Việt Nam’s own COVID-19 vaccine. — Photo chinhphu.vn Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam spoke to media after he received Việt Nam's own COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, developed by HCM City-based biopharmaceutical company Nanogen. Can you tell us about your reaction and health situation after getting trial jabs of Vietnamese-made COVID-19 vaccine, NanoCovax? My health is absolutely normal after taking the second shot of homegrown Nanocovax vaccine. There were some reactions as the doctors expected. Before the injection, the doctors warned of some possible reactions. Doctors have also prepared for anaphylaxis cases that require immediate help. As far as I know, none of the volunteers had had such an emergency response. I experienced a mild headache after receiving the first shot, no fever. The response to the second shot was more pronounced. I got a mild fever for one day after getting the second shot. I also had a headache but it was all over after two days. Do you have any hesitation before deciding to join human trials of the vaccine? I did not hesitate. From the beginning of 2020, we determined that… Read full this story

