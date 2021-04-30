Vietnamese players compete at the current National Futsal Championship. Photo courtesy of VFF HÀ NỘI — National coach Phạm Minh Giang said Việt Nam are happy with the Futsal World Cup playoff draw in which Việt Nam will play Lebanon searching for a second visit to the global tournament. The Asian Futsal Championship which is a qualifier of the World Cup was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, organisers decided Japan, Iran and Uzbekistan got automatic places in the final based on results in recent tournaments. Four teams will compete for two remaining berths. Iraq will face Thailand, while Việt Nam will play Lebanon, with the respective winners of the two-legged games to advance to the September 12-October 3 tournament in Lithuania. The first legs will take place on May 20, with the return matches pencilled in for five days later. The venue would be a neutral stadium in Qatar or the UAE. Iraq will appear in the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the first time if they are successful in their clashes against 2012 hosts Thailand, while a maiden appearance also awaits Lebanon should they overcome Việt Nam. “I am glad to know Lebanon will be our opponent in the playoffs. But… Read full this story

Việt Nam to face Lebanon for place at Futsal World Cup have 284 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.