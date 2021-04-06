Việt Nam to attract more foreign investment in high-tech industry

Production at the Vina Kraft Paper Co., Ltd, a Thai-invested firm in Bình Dương Province. Many foreign companies already have invested or sought investment opportunities in Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam will lure more foreign investment in the high-tech sector by offering more incentives and amending requirements for high-tech businesses. Việt Nam's high-tech industry has seen a new investment wave. Last week, the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh held a ceremony to grant a licence for Jinko Solar Technology Ltd of Hong Kong to invest in a photovoltaic cell technology project worth US$500 million. Austrian printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S has been studying several locations in Việt Nam to build two factories worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.78 billion). The company will make a decision on the location in mid-April and start construction at the end of this year. It expects to complete work within a year. Đỗ Nhất Hoàng, Director of the Foreign Investment Agency (Ministry of Planning and Investment), said the new investment wave in the high-tech sector was because tech giants like Samsung, Foxconn, Luxshare, and Intel had ramped up their investment and production capacity in Việt Nam. Hoàng said most of the… Read full this story

