Việt Nam targets $15 billion in forest exports

Hà Công Tuấn Hà Công Tuấn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, told the press that the target of US$15 billion of exports in lumber and forest products is achievable this year How did Việt Nam's wood processing exports perform last year? Việt Nam faced quite a big challenge in its lumber export and wood processing in 2020 due to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in such a context, the wood processing industry still gained exports of some $13.23 billion – an increase of 19.7 per cent against the previous year. Such successes should be attributed to the big efforts from the Government and Vietnamese companies to overcome the huge negative impacts and changes in the international markets, as well as the application of the digital economy to keep up with the fast development in the international market. This year, challenges from COVID-19 and international markets remain. Yet Việt Nam has still achieved remarkable successes in the international market thanks to its high-quality products, particularly all products that can now be traced easily and are safe from trade fraud. Việt Nam has set a target to achieve exports of more than $15 billion in the year 2021, an increase of some 14-15…

