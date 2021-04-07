Việt Nam suggests cooperation with US in COVID-19 vaccine production

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Hà Kim Ngọc. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Hà Kim Ngọc held phone talks with Ami Bera, a Democratic congressman representing California and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on April 5. Ngọc congratulated Bera on his re-election as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation, highly valuing the latter's contributions to the development of the US' ties with Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries. Both sides noted with satisfaction the great strides in the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Partnership and expressed optimism about the outlook for bilateral relations in the future. Ambassador Ngọc proposed the US increase support for Southeast Asian countries to access COVID-19 vaccines, cooperate with Việt Nam in transferring vaccine production technology and licensing and manufacturing vaccines, and promote cooperation to ensure effective and sustainable supply chains. For his part, Bera applauded the Vietnamese Government and people's success in the fight against COVID-19 and agreed to foster ties to keep supply chains stable. The congressman said as a doctor, he understands the need for vaccine access for all… Read full this story

