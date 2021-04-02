Việt Nam strives to become regional pioneer in reducing ocean plastic waste

Plastic waste on Cam Bình Island, Cam Ranh, the south-central provine of Khánh Hoà in 2019. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Chí Tường BERLIN — Việt Nam is striving to become a regional pioneer in reducing ocean plastic waste, attendees heard at a recent virtual meeting of environmental officials from Việt Nam, Germany, Ecuador and Ghana. At the event, they discussed the holding of a Ministerial Conference set for September to reach a global strategy to end marine litter and plastic pollution, with an aim to ensuring a future with clean seas. Tạ Đình Thi, Director General of the Việt Nam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, underlined that now is the time for countries to come together to develop a cohesive global framework – with clear milestones, stakeholder roles and responsibilities and progress indicators – to tackle transboundary marine litter and plastic pollution issues. "Southeast Asia is in a unique position with a significant role to play here, and a new global agreement will provide the essential boost to our regional and national actions against the global plastic crisis,” he added. Việt Nam has adopted a development strategy to promote the maritime economy in… Read full this story

