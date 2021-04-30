Việt Nam sees untapped potential for blockchain and AI development

The overview of the talkshow entitled “AI vs Blockchain: Who would win” in Hà Nội. —Photo courtesy of the company HÀ NỘI — There remains untapped potential for blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) development in Việt Nam, experts told a recent talkshow in Hà Nội. Adam Christopher Chaplin – CEO of Defi For You, said that this was a golden time to promote research, development and application of blockchain technology in Việt Nam. As a cryptocurrency expert and investor in blockchain application projects over the past seven years, he said that in the next two decades, blockchain would be the most important keyword in the technology world. Trần Quốc Long from the VNU University of Engineering and Technology said the potential of blockchain and AI development in Việt Nam remained untouched with many opportunities waiting to be explored in the future. Other experts at the event agreed that blockchain and AI development would be soon be facilitated in Việt Nam thanks to the trend of digital transformation, advanced computing power and the emergence of large data sets. Hosted by Edsolabs Joint Stock Company and Blockchain Developer Asia, the talkshow discussed AI and blockchain technologies in Việt Nam. In addition to updating the latest… Read full this story

