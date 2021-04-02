Việt Nam’s first cloned pigs grow well, more support needed for further studies: official

Dr Phạm Doãn Lân, deputy head of the National Institute of Animal Sciences. — VNS Photo Minh Phương Việt Nam has for the first time successfully cloned pigs using the somatic cells from ear tissue. Four healthy piglets were born in March. This is an important breakthrough for the country's animal cloning sector, proving its science and technology's role and position in the region and the world. Dr Phạm Doãn Lân, deputy head of the National Institute of Animal Sciences under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development talks with Vân Nguyễn & Minh Phương on the importance and prospects of this cloning technology. Could you tell us about your work and why the pot-bellied pig was selected for this project? A total of four cloned pigs were born on March 10 weighing 300g each. They are 1-1.5 kg each now with typical characteristics of a pot-bellied pig including small erect ears, a swayed back, a pronounced potbelly and a straight tail. Our pigs are healthy and have grown normally compared to normal pigs of the same breed. This is a good sign and we are still closely following the progress of the pigs. Currently, Việt Nam has more than 20 domestic… Read full this story

