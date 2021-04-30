Việt Nam resolutely rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban: Vice Spokesperson

Vice Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Đoàn Khắc Việt at the Thursday press briefing in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp HÀ NỘI — Vice Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Đoàn Khắc Việt underlined Việt Nam's objection to China's recent fishing ban while detailing Việt Nam's viewpoints on several issues related to the East Sea (South China Sea) at the ministry's regular press conference on Thursday. Replying to a question about reports the Chinese coastguard declared it will guarantee the enforcement of the fishing ban that will take effect on May 1, 2021, on the sea area covering part of the Gulf of Tonkin and Việt Nam's Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago, the vice spokesperson reiterated that Việt Nam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence testifying to its sovereignty over Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, as well as its legal rights towards sea areas identified in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Việt Nam holds that measures to preserve creature resources need to be implemented in conformity with regulations of the 1982 UNCLOS and must not harm the sovereign right and jurisdiction at sea of other… Read full this story

