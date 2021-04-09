A local sorts works in a plastic waste landfill in northern province of Lào Cai. — VNA/VNS Photo Ngọc Hà HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese authorities and international organisations discussed ways to reduce plastic waste and marine litter in Việt Nam at a workshop held in Hà Nội on Friday. Delegates presented work between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), the Delegation of the European Union to Việt Nam and Expertise France on policy development as well as recommendations for four pilot projects in HCM City, Hà Nội and Phú Yên Province, which aim to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up untreated on land and in the oceans. The initiatives included enhancing plastic packaging collection, sorting and recycling, encouraging fishermen to collect plastic waste caught while fishing, establishing an alliance of supermarkets to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags, and managing waste in ports. "The Vietnamese Government and the MONRE have shown strong political commitments affirming that we have always given high priority to finding both short and long-term solutions to reduce plastic pollution and foster economic development," said Director-General of the International Cooperation Department of the MONRE Phạm Phú Bình. "The circular economy solution to marine plastic litter can be an important contribution to… Read full this story

Việt Nam pilots initiatives to reduce plastic waste and marine litter have 337 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.