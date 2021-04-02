Việt Nam National University Hồ Chí Minh City researchers make COVID-19 prevention, control products

Dr. Nguyễn Thụy Vy and two students, Lê Trần Đăng Khôi and Võ Hồ Mỹ Phúc, produce protein from Ecoli bacteria in laboratories. — Photo courtesy of VNUHCM HCM CITY — Students and scientists at the Việt Nam National University – Hồ Chí Minh City (VNUHCM) have carried out extensive research and developed products that help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Out of 2,000 projects from 79 countries, one on producing protein from Ecoli bacteria in laboratories by a student team from the University of Science won sponsorship from the Agence Universitaire de La Francophonie – a society of universities offering training in the French language. Firstly, they collaborated with a company in the bio-technology industry to carry out the project under Dr. Nguyễn Thuỵ Vy, head of the genetics department at the university's biology and bio-technology faculty. The research was prompted by the fact that asymptomatic COVID patients and those with mild symptoms were believed to be a hurdle to control the pandemic in the community. To detect infection, many countries use antibody tests. The advantages of this method are that it is fast, easy to deploy on a large scale and has great accuracy. However, Việt Nam does not have suppliers… Read full this story

