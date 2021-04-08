Việt Nam makes proposals at ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting

Participants at ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will take actions to speed up the narrowing of the development gap in ASEAN, especially in enhancing sub-regional cooperation by holding an ASEAN Forum on narrowing development gaps between sub-regions for comprehensive recovery and sustainable development. The statement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng at the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (ASEAN SOM) held via video conference on April 7. Dũng reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for and commitments to ASEAN's cooperation priorities and initiatives in 2021. These priorities and initiatives need to rely on achievements gained by the bloc in 2020, particularly in community building, COVID-19 prevention and control, and post-pandemic recovery. At the meeting, participating countries also reaffirmed their backing for the initiatives proposed by Brunei, ASEAN Chair in 2021, including promoting multilateralism, improving the effectiveness of the bloc's humanitarian assistance and emergency response, and sea-based economic cooperation. In response to COVID-19, they agreed to continue prioritising efforts to control the pandemic, prevent new waves of infection, overcome the consequences of the pandemic and speed up economic recovery. Accordingly, ASEAN will focus on implementing the Comprehensive Recovery Framework, with the focus on remote areas and the most vulnerable groups,… Read full this story

