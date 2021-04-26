Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCM City, speaking at a conference on April 26 in the city. VNS Photo Văn Châu HCM CITY — The Indian Consulate in HCM City will be hosting 75 events to celebrate its 75th anniversary of independence on August 15 next year as well as to mark India and Việt Nam’s strong partnership in different sectors. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCM City, said he has travelled to around 24 out of 29 provinces in Southern Việt Nam and has been amazed by the infrastructure development and opportunities available for cooperation in each of these provinces. Bilateral trade reached around US$12.3 billion in 2019 from $200 million in 2000 and both sides have now committed to taking it to $15 billion at the earliest. Việt Nam is the 18th largest trading partner of India and 3rd among ASEAN countries. India is the 7th largest trading partner of Việt Nam, he said. However, it is felt that there is a lot of untapped potential in this area. The COVID-19 crisis has given an opportunity to both sides to join hands and set up alternative global supply chains in different products… Read full this story

Việt Nam, India share strategic, comprehensive partnership have 233 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.