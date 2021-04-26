Việt Nam has “proactive and positive contributions” to ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting: Official

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang Deputy foreign minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, who accompanied Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on his trip to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting over the weekend, talked to local media about the results and Việt Nam’s contributions to the meeting. The summit of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was held in a special circumstance this time. What was the meaning of Việt Nam's delegation participating in the summit and our contributions? The meeting was held when many other countries in the region are experiencing new severe outbreaks of coronavirus, however, most leaders still went ahead with an in-person meeting, which reflects the great commitment and determination of member nations to overcome challenges and together address emerging issues that ASEAN is facing. That Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính decided to attend the meeting less than 20 days since his election demonstrates a spirit of initiative, proactiveness and responsibility of Việt Nam in ASEAN affairs. Given its status in ASEAN, especially after the 2020 ASEAN chairmanship, and that the country is the only ASEAN member in the United Nations… Read full this story

