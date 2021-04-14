The Korea Pavilion, organised for the 22nd time at the Việt Nam Expo, is one of the event's highlights. VNA/VNS Photo Linh Anh HÀ NỘI — As many as 320 firms are exhibiting their products at the 30th Việt Nam International Trade Fair (Việt Nam Expo 2021), which opened at the International Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội on Thursday. The four-day event, themed "Việt Nam Expo – Partner with enterprises in the digital age", witnesses the participation of enterprises from provinces and cities nationwide and those from countries and territories including Cuba, Russia, Germany, Japan, the US, South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China. The expo has been hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and organised annually by the Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) over the last two decades, and is recognised as one of the most effective trade events, bringing a lot of economic value for organisations, enterprises and individuals in Việt Nam and overseas. At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said the event, first held in 1991, had become one of the most large-scale and important trade promotion activities in national industry and trade, providing practical opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to develop in… Read full this story

Việt Nam Expo 2021 connects more than 300 firms have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.