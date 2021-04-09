Viet Nam Digital Transformation Day to take place in May

VINASA’s Vice Chairwoman cum General Secretary Nguyen Thi Thu Giang delivered a speech at a press meeting. — Photo courtesy of VINASA Digital transformation progress in eight priority fields under the national digital transformation initiative will be discussed at the Viet Nam Digital Transformation Day (DX Day 2021). The event themed ‘National Digital Transformation: Sharing and Connecting’, is scheduled to take place in Ha Noi on May 26-27. Vice Chairwoman cum General Secretary of the Viet Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) Nguyen Thi Thu Giang said the event is set to attract more than 3,000 delegates. The programme has four main parts, including updating the latest trends in digital transformation, introducing effective digital transformation solutions, sharing experience of successful cases, and connecting partners in the digital transformation process. Viet Nam DX Day 2021 will feature eight seminars for eight key fields in the National Digital Transformation Programme including finance-banking, healthcare, education, agriculture, transport-logistics, energy, natural resources-environment, and manufacturing-industry. In addition, there will be two meetings focusing on digital transformation for small- and medium-sized enterprises and one to promote digital start-ups in Viet Nam. Giang added there would be sideline events, including business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) matching events,… Read full this story

