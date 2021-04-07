Việt Nam chairs UNSC meeting on chemical weapons in Syria, peace efforts in Mali

UN Security Council’s open video-teleconference on the chemical weapon issue in Syria. — VNA/VNS Photo Khắc Hiếu HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, reiterated Việt Nam's consistent policy to support non-proliferation and disarmament of all weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, during a United Nations Security Council meeting on April 6. Việt Nam condemns the use of chemical weapons which is a flagrant violation of international law and presents an immediate threat to the lives and living environment of civilians, he said while chairing a UNSC open video-teleconference (VTC) on the situation and chemical weapon issue in Syria. Quý emphasised the importance to fully implement the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) to achieve the goal of ridding the world of chemical weapons. He encouraged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the Syrian authority to enhance cooperation in the most earnest and constructive manner in order to fully address the remaining issues and work towards the full implementation of the CWC and Resolution 2118 on the elimination of the chemical weapons programme of Syria. The Vietnamese diplomat also called for a constructive and non-politicised engagement of all parties so… Read full this story

