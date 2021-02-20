Việt Nam chairs UNSC debate on protecting essential infrastructure

Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, as Chair of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for April, presided over an in-person and online ministerial open debate of the council on the theme "Protection of Objects Indispensable to the Survival of the Civilian Population" on April 27. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, as Chair of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for April, presided over an in-person and online ministerial open debate of the council on the theme ‘Protection of Objects Indispensable to the Survival of the Civilian Population’ on Tuesday. The event was attended by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, former Australian Prime Minister and Chair of the International Peace Institute (IPI) Board Kevin Rudd, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer and representatives of 15 member countries of the UNSC. Delegates spoke highly of Việt Nam's initiative, highlighting the humanitarian significance of the debate’s theme, especially as civilians in many conflicts across the globe bear the brunt of essential infrastructure being destroyed and affected by environmental pollution, climate change and COVID-19. They affirmed the significance of compliance with international humanitarian laws and underlined the increasing… Read full this story

