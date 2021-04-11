Việt Nam calls for int’l efforts to prevent violence, promote dialogue in Myanmar

Myanmar police tighten security in Yangon city VNA Photo NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations, has called on the international community to make constructive contributions to help Myanmar prevent violence, promote an environment conducive to dialogue and reconciliation while respecting the country’s principles of independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity. During an Arria-formula online meeting of the UN Security Council member states which was co-chaired by the UK, the US, Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway on April 9, Ambassador Quý urged supporting the role of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Myanmar and creating favourable conditions for the envoy’s working trip to Myanmar. He stressed the top priority is ensuring life, security and safety of all, and unobstructed humanitarian aid to those in need of help, especially vulnerable groups in the society. He called on parties concerned in Myanmar to refrain from violent acts, conduct dialogues and reconciliation according to the will and aspirations of the people, for the sake of peace and stability in the region. Quý affirmed that Myanmar was a member state of the ASEAN family and the bloc was ready to help the country in a constructive… Read full this story

