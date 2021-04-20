Việt Nam calls for enhancing trust and dialogue to prevent and solve conflicts

Participants attend the United Nations Security Council’s open debate on cooperation between the UN and regional organisations via videoconference late on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI – While peace, co-operation and development are the prevailing trends and fervent aspirations of all countries and peoples, the world today is still riddled with challenges, said Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. He made the statement at an open debate of United Nations Security Council entitled ‘Enhancing cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organisations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution’ which was held both in-person and online late on Monday. In the past five years, conflicts have taken away half a million lives across the globe, he said as the current President of the United Nations Security Council. "In 2020 alone, the world recorded 20 million refugees over 50 million people displaced due to conflicts and around 170 million in need of humanitarian assistance. “These are the people who are left behind and we call upon our Council to take action against major challenges, such as COVID-19, natural disasters, severe climate change, border and territorial disputes and conflicts, frictions and geostrategic competition. Increased international energy is… Read full this story

