Việt Nam attends 23rd ASEAN-India SOM

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyễn Quốc Dũng at the conference. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI – Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyễn Quốc Dũng attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Senior Officials' Meeting via a videoconference on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Dũng expressed his belief that India will soon overcome difficulties and control the COVID-19 situation, while affirming solidarity and willingness to stand side by side with India at this hard time. He underscored the importance of maritime cooperation to security environment, economic growth, sustainable development of countries and the life of people in the region. The Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister suggested ASEAN and India, which hold important maritime routes and are facing challenges, should enhance close coordination within regional frameworks to promote dialogue, cooperation, trust building and respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as support efforts to build and uphold codes of conduct such as the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East and a Code of Conduct in the East Sea. He also hoped that India will assist ASEAN in improving capacity and technical cooperation in maritime… Read full this story

