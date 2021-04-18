Việt Nam applauds positive adjustment in US Treasury Department’s report

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes the US Department of the Treasury's positive adjustment to the content related to Việt Nam in the department's latest report on the macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng. Replying to reporters' question about the report released on Friday by the US Department of the Treasury, Hằng noted that the report revealed insufficient evidence that Việt Nam has been manipulating its exchange rate. She added that in the recent past, Vietnamese relevant agencies have shared information and discussed with the US to clarify that Việt Nam's exchange rate policy has been steered by managerial agencies in a uniform and flexible manner that matches the reality in the country for the purpose of stabilising macro-balances, not to create unfair competitive advantages in international trade. "In the spirit of respecting the economic – trade ties with the US, a pillar in the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, Việt Nam will maintain constructive dialogue and consultation with the US side about this issue," the spokeswoman added. The US Treasury has removed Việt Nam and… Read full this story

